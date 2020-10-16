Advertisement

9 of 10 Rock Co. COVID-19 tests were positive Thursday, but that wasn’t the problem

Rock Co. Public Health
Rock Co. Public Health(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 90 percent of all COVID-19 tests reported in Rock Co. on Thursday were positive, the latest Dept. of Health Services numbers show. But, while that number demonstrates the seriousness of the crisis, it is also skewed by challenges health officials are facing.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive often offers its own insight into the spread of coronavirus. Testing more people likely means finding more sick people. In general, tracking the percentage of positive tests helps account for any increase or decrease in testing.

Statewide, that figure ranged between 19 and 26 percent. Extraordinarily high numbers in their own respects, there ones not reached until the massive surge in cases over the past few weeks. However, in Rock Co., the numbers reported in the DHS report reach the point of surreal.

When dealing with the smaller numbers on the county scale, wide variations in percentages can be expected. However, they have been consistently high for a week.

DayPositiveTotalPercent of positive tests
Thursday, Oct. 159610691%
Wednesday, Oct. 146113844%
Tuesday, Oct. 13548365%
Monday, Oct. 1214317283%
Sunday, Oct. 116229920%
Saturday, Oct. 1010245922%
Friday, Oct. 910431833%
Seven-day rolling average622157539.4%

1,000 CASE BACKLOG

Half the problem, Rock Co. Public Health spokesperson Jessica Turner explained, is the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases gripping the county. That leads to the second half of the equation, namely, Rock Co. health officials are so busy dealing with the influx of positive cases, they simply do not have time to report all of the negative ones they have received.

“Our main priority is to contact the people who have tested positive and reach out to their close contacts as quickly as possible to reduce the amount of spread,” she said in a Wednesday statement to NBC15 News.

She noted, too, that the health department keeps hiring new staff members to help keep up with onslaught of new cases. Also, people who test positive are being asked to reach out to their close contacts.

On Wednesday, the health department reported a backlog of nearly 1,000 cases. According to Turner, the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System is due for an update this weekend that will make entering tests more efficient.

Eventually, all of those tests will get entered into the system. On those days, they will inflate the number of negative tests reported and, on those days, depress that day’s percent-positive. Turner added the health department expects to see the numbers even out in the near future.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man seen sexually abusing 7-year-old girl during remote learning, police say

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Detectives were investigating Thursday night.

News

Oregon PD: Man charged with DUI in fatal crash

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Oregon Police Department and the Oregon Fire Department were called to a two-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of W. Washington Street.

News

Rockford Police investigating a shooting early Friday morning on Cameron Ave

Updated: 6 hours ago
Victims suffered non-life threatening wounds.

3-year-old struck by gunfire in Rockford dies

Updated: 13 hours ago

Latest News

News

Breaking it Down: Examining the Progressive Tax Amendment

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Under the proposed graduated structure, six new rates, ranging from 4.75 to 7.95 percent, would tax people based on how much they earn, rather than one flat rate.

News

Martesha Brown becomes first African-American woman on Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Commissioner Brown was sworn in via Zoom.

News

NICU nurse retires after 43 years

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
She knew she was in the right profession the moment she applied for a position in the then-called high risk nursery.

News

A Survivor’s Story

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Health officials say the average woman has a 1 in 8 chance of developing breast cancer during their lifetime.

News

Winnebago Co. bars, restaurants allowed 25 patrons for indoor dining

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Dr. Martell says all these new regulations could be gone this weekend.

News

GoFundMe made for Deputy Chief Donald Gasporini Memorial Fund

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Donations will go to his wife, Jamie, to support their children and their future educational expenses.