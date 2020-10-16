Advertisement

12-year-old finds 69-million-year-old dinosaur fossil

‘I’ve been aspiring to be a paleontologist for as long as I can remember’
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DRUMHELLER, Alberta (CNN) – A 12-year-old Canadian boy made a very significant dinosaur discovery over the summer.

The find was not only the start of something big, but it was a dream come true.

“I’ve been aspiring to be a paleontologist for as long as I can remember,” Nathan Hrushkin said.

The boy and his father were hiking in Alberta in July when they found a very large bone.

As it turns out, the partially unearthed fossil came from the arm of a 69-million-year-old dinosaur.

They sent pictures to the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, which said the fossil came from a hadrosaur, a duck-billed dino.

The museum then sent a team to the site, which has since unearthed 30 to 50 more bones.

Nathan and his dad said they hope to one day see their dinosaur on display in a museum.

“To find a real dinosaur skeleton at the age of 12 and having it be this significant, it’s just really amazing,” the boy said.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

US posts record deficit of $3.1 trillion in 2020 budget year

Updated: moments ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
The Trump administration reported Friday that the deficit for the budget year that ended on Sept. 30 was three times the size of last year’s deficit of $984 billion.

National

France: Teacher decapitated, suspect shot dead by police

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By ELAINE GANLEY
The French anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into the slaying for murder with a suspected terrorist motive, the prosecutor’s office said.

News

Gov. Pritzker to announce funding for state welcoming centers

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
You can watch the announcement live here.

National

Colts' retests for COVID-19 negative; Patriots cancel practice over positive test, AP source says

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By BARRY WILNER
The New England Patriots canceled practice Friday after a member of the organization tested positive for COVID-19, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

National

Father of 4 whose wife recently died wins $200K in Ky. Lottery

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Mike Schell, WXIX
The win is bittersweet for Bryan Marsh of Elsmere, Kentucky, as he copes with the loss of his wife and cares for their four children alone.

Latest News

National

Father of 4 whose wife recently died wins $200K in Ky. Lottery

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
The win is bittersweet for Bryan Marsh of Elsmere, Kentucky, as he copes with the loss of his wife and cares for their four children alone.

News

Illinois breaks daily COVID-19 case total again, adds 38 deaths

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
As of Thursday night, 2,016 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

National Politics

Judge finds cases against 5 in Whitmer plot can move forward

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A two-day preliminary hearing this week featured testimony by one of the FBI agents who ran the investigation, relying on confidential informants and undercover agents to thwart the purported scheme.

News

Rockford recycling service to change after Rock River Disposal staffing hit by COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Yard waste will continue weekly.

National

Blackburn on ACB hearing

Updated: 1 hour ago

National Politics

Chris Christie expresses regret for not taking COVID seriously enough

Updated: 1 hours ago
|