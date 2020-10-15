Advertisement

Winnebago Co. in need of election judges

The Winnebago County Election Department is seeking registered voters with either party to serve as judges on Election Day.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Poll workers from both major political parties are still needed to serve as election judges for the Nov. 3 General Election.

“Both in the precincts and in the election department, we have had to reimagine voting operations, including training and safety, determining the right number of staff needed, and working to make the polls safe for social distancing,” Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow said. “We will provide face masks, shields and cleaning supplies to our judges, as well as social distancing signage at each polling location."

“We are especially in need of help in some of the smaller communities including Harrison Township,” Gummow said.

Prospective election judges will have a training class beforehand. To assign enough election judges to serve in each precinct, the clerk’s office hires roughly 500 judges.

The State of Illinois has declared Tuesday, Nov. 3, a holiday for schools and state offices, allowing students and government employees to participate. To be eligible, a student must be a high school junior or senior in good standing, have a GPA of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, get written permission from a guardian and successfully complete one of the training sessions.

Those interested in being an election judge can find more information and an application here or call 815-319-4252.

