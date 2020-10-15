Winnebago Co. health officials address restaurant backlash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A major shift in how restaurants and bars can do business could be short-lived.

Winnebago County Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell announced that starting Thursday, local bars and restaurants can allow up to 25 people to dine inside. However, there are some stipulations.

There will be a 90-minute dining limit, reservations are required, no groups larger than 6 people will be allowed at any table and all tables must be more than 6 feet apart. Customers must also provide the establishments with contact tracing information so they can be easily contacted in the event of an outbreak.

Dr. Martell says all these new regulations could be gone this weekend. Gov. Pritzker could impose tighter restrictions if the positivity rate in the region is still above 8 percent on Saturday.

“We have to drop our cases so we can get restaurants not with just 25 people in them. Not with just at 25 percent. We want them full, we have to get to a point that we are slowing the spread and we’re not doing it when you have meetings with 125 people without a face covering to be seen," Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said.

