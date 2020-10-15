Winnebago Co. adds 293 new COVID-19 cases, another death, positivity rate at 11.4%

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 293 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional death on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 8,247 from 7,954 on Wednesday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 11.4 percent.

“293 is ridiculous,” Mayor Tom McNamara said. “We are hurting our children. We are hurting nearly every segment of our community by not taking basic measures of safety seriously.”

The total deaths now stand at 161 stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.7 percent recovery rate.

There are now two areas of concern in the county, Luther Center Assisted Living and the Winnebago County Jail, according to WCHD Director Dr. Sandra Martell.

A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the seven-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

81 schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD. The schools total 292 cases of COVID-19, 74 among teachers and staff with 218 from students.

Liquor licenses have been extended to Nov. 30, according to Mayor McNamara. Dr. Martell also said bars and restaurants may allow 25 people inside their businesses.

Customers must make reservations and give the business their contact information in case of an outbreak. Families are the only groups allowed to be within six feet of each other and customers can’t be indoors for longer than 90 minutes inside the business.

