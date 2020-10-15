Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 293 new COVID-19 cases, another death, positivity rate at 11.4%

There are now two areas of concern in the county, Luther Center Assisted Living and the Winnebago County Jail.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 293 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional death on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 8,247 from 7,954 on Wednesday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 11.4 percent.

“293 is ridiculous,” Mayor Tom McNamara said. “We are hurting our children. We are hurting nearly every segment of our community by not taking basic measures of safety seriously.”

The total deaths now stand at 161 stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.7 percent recovery rate.

There are now two areas of concern in the county, Luther Center Assisted Living and the Winnebago County Jail, according to WCHD Director Dr. Sandra Martell.

A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the seven-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

81 schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD. The schools total 292 cases of COVID-19, 74 among teachers and staff with 218 from students.

Liquor licenses have been extended to Nov. 30, according to Mayor McNamara. Dr. Martell also said bars and restaurants may allow 25 people inside their businesses.

Customers must make reservations and give the business their contact information in case of an outbreak. Families are the only groups allowed to be within six feet of each other and customers can’t be indoors for longer than 90 minutes inside the business.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boone Co. reports 45 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The BCHD asks those interested to bring their insurance card.

News

Group launches petition drive, website to save Riverview Ice House

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The grassroots group is inviting citizens to visit their website and get involved in showing their support.

News

Rockford PD: 3-year-old boy shot dead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
“Someone knows something,” according to the Rockford Police Department.

News

Illinois hits highest one-day COVID-19 case total, adds 53 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
As of Wednesday night, 1,932 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Walnut Acres to be partially evacuated, 50 residents relocated

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Fifty residents will be relocated.

News

Winnebago Co. in need of election judges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Winnebago County Election Department is seeking registered voters with either party to serve as judges on Election Day.

News

Rockford men indicted for 1st degree murder

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On June 4, the victim died from their injuries.

News

Germany to give $662M in aid to Holocaust survivors

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
“But if you probe deeper you understand the depths of trauma that still resides within people.”

News

Police say man fired shots into KFC because his order was wrong

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CBS
The bullets shattered a side window and penetrated several walls. Thankfully, no one was hit by gunfire.

News

9th and final season of ‘Last Man Standing’ to debut in January

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
FOX has announced ‘Last Man Standing’ will conclude with its upcoming ninth and final season.