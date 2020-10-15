Walnut Acres to be partially evacuated, 50 residents relocated

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, Walnut Acres will be partially evacuated by the end of Thursday.

Fifty residents will be relocated. All family members of residents have been contacted and notified, according to Ashley Eckert, Marketing and Admissions Director of Walnut Acres said.

“We will continue with recommendations from the CDC and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services to reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19 within the facility,” Eckert said.

The recommendations include:

Enhanced infection control precautions

• Screening residents, staff, and essential visitors for expanded list of symptoms

• No visitors are allowed in the facility.

• All group activities are still cancelled

• Residents will continue to eat meals in their rooms, as determined appropriate

• Staff will wear masks throughout the facility

• Continued assessments of resident’s respiratory status and condition

• Infected residents will have an increased frequency of respiratory assessments.

• All outdoor visits will be suspended at this time

“We will continue to proactively test, isolate and treat all remaining residents in the facility as needed and appropriate. We have open communication with IDPH to ensure safety of all staff residents and family members. As updates become available, we will continue to keep you in contact with that information,” Eckert said.

