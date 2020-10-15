Advertisement

The Chill Is Here To Stay For A While

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Breezy this Thursday with north west winds 15 - 25 gusting to 30 MPH. Becoming mostly sunny by early afternoon. Clear tonight as FREEZE WARNINGS take hold through tomorrow morning. Temperatures could drop to the middle 20′s and low 30′s. If we lose the winds then we could experience a significant freeze. Cold through the weekend with slight rain chances developing late Saturday into the beginning of next week.

