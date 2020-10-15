Rockford PD: 3-year-old shot, in critical condition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating after a three-year-old was shot on Thursday morning.

The child is in critical condition, according to police. Police are on the scene investigating on the 800 block of N. Court Street.

Shooting investigation in the 800 block of N. Court Street. A 3-year-old was struck and is listed in critical condition. No further details are available at this time. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 15, 2020

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

