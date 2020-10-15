Rockford PD: 3-year-old shot, in critical condition
The child is in critical condition, according to police.
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating after a three-year-old was shot on Thursday morning.
The child is in critical condition, according to police. Police are on the scene investigating on the 800 block of N. Court Street.
This story will be updated as new information comes in.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.