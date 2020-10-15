Rockford men indicted for 1st degree murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men were indicted by a Winnebago County grand jury for first degree murder from a March 25 incident.

On March 25, the Rockford Police Department was sent to the 2200 block of 20th Avenue and conducted an aggravated battery investigation. During the investigation, 28-year-old Dylan Myers Jr. and 59-year-old Harry Lawson were named as suspects and both were charged with attempted first degree murder.

On June 4, the victim died from their injuries. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were upgraded to first degree murder.

Myers Jr. is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Debra Schafer in Courtroom B on Oct. 16 at 9:30 a.m. in the Criminal Justice Center. Lawson is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Debra Schafer in Courtroom B on Oct. 16 at 9:30 a.m. in the Criminal Justice Center.

