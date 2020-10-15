Advertisement

Rockford man indicted for sexual exploitation of a child

The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.
Indictment
Indictment(WITN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 32-year-old Rockford man was indicted for sexual exploitation of a child from an Aug. 24 incident.

On Aug. 24, the Rockford Police Department received a report of sexual exploitation by the Department of Children and Family Services. An investigation was initiated, and, during the investigation, Joseph Malone was named a suspect.

Malone is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Joseph McGraw in Courtroom B on Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

