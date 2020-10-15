Advertisement

Rockford man indicted for home invasion, armed robbery

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 40-year-old man was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of home invasion among other charges from a June 15, 2019 incident.

On June 15, 2019, the Rockford Police Department was sent to 1902 Bruner St. for a home invasion. During an investigation, Gregory Dukes was named as a suspect.

The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges of home invasion, armed robbery, residential burglary, residential burglary by false representation, theft, domestic battery and criminal damage to property were authorized.

Dukes is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Randy Wilt in Courtroom B on Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

