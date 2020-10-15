Rock County positivity rate climbing, local owners try to slow the spread

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - COVID-19 is spreading rapidly among Rock County residents, skyrocketing the single-day positivity rate.

Cathy Cline-Schmidt co-owns at the heart of quilting in Beloit and says she is taking the necessary precautions to help keep her customers safe.

Schmidt says, “We are requiring that everyone wear masks when they come in and we have a sanitation station set up at the door where you will all hit the pump use the sanitizer and if you don’t have a mask grab a mask.”

According to the Wisconsin Health Department on their website, Rock County has an average seven-day rolling positivity rate of 36 percent. On Monday, the positivity rate at at 83 percent. Schmidt says people letting their guard down could be a factor

“Your restaurants and your bars opened up and people I don’t think abided by the social distancing and I don’t think they took as many precautions and now numbers have spiked,” Schmidt says.

Rock County health officials say more residents are testing positive for COVID-19 but there’s also nearly 1000 backlogged negative tests. Schmidt says its important to do your part in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19

Schmidt says, “I don’t only wear this mask to keep me protected I wear it to protect them also in the event that I got exposed and I don’t know it and I don’t have the symptoms yet, but meantime I’m going to expose somebody so do your best to keep yourself safe and keep everybody else safe.”

The Rock County Health Department says their ability to conduct timely follow-ups and process negative test results is decreasing something they say is also happening across the state. 61 new cases of COVID-19 were also announced Wednesday as well as the City of Beloit confirming three more of its employees testing positive for COVID-19.

