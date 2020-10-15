Report: Illinois ranks 11th in the county for vehicle collisions with animals

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WIFR) - According to a new report from State Farm, Illinois ranks #11 in the country for vehicle collisions with animals.

The report states an estimates 59,000 crashes happened over the past year. Based on claims data and industry estimates, 1 in 148 Illinois drivers had a run-in with an animal on the road, which is the 34th highest rate in the nation. More than 70 percent of those collisions involved deer.

October is the second highest month for animal collisions with November being the top spot and December in third.

Nationwide, U.S. drivers had a 1 in 116 chance of an insurance claim involving an animal collision, with a total of 1.9 million insurance claims filed for those crashes.

In 2019-2020, Pennsylvania saw the most animal collisions, with more than 175,000. West Virginia had the highest rate of collisions, at 1 in 37 drivers. Hawaii had the fewest collisions, with only 1,400.

