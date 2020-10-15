Advertisement

Martesha Brown becomes first African-American woman on Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners

Commissioner Brown was sworn in via Zoom.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Martesha Brown was sworn in as the first African-American woman on the Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners.

The Rockford Park District made the announcement on their Facebook page Thursday morning. Commissioner Brown was sworn in via Zoom.

“We look forward to when we can all safely gather together to celebrate you and welcome you to the Board in true RPD fashion. Welcome back to the family!” the park district said in their post.

