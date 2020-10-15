Loves Park Police announces the passing of retired Sgt. Lori DePauw

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Loves Park Police Department has announced the passing of retired Sgt. Lori DePauw. DePauw served for the LPPD since 1992 as a dispatcher, and 1997 as an officer. She retired in 2018 after more than 25 years with the force. Her death has been attributed to multiple system atrophy, or MSA.

The Loves Park Police Department mourns the loss of retired Sgt. Lori DePauw. On Saturday, 10/10/20, Lori passed away... Posted by Loves Park Police Department on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.