Loves Park Police announces the passing of retired Sgt. Lori DePauw
Her death is attributed to multiple system atrophy
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Loves Park Police Department has announced the passing of retired Sgt. Lori DePauw. DePauw served for the LPPD since 1992 as a dispatcher, and 1997 as an officer. She retired in 2018 after more than 25 years with the force. Her death has been attributed to multiple system atrophy, or MSA.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.