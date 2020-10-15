Advertisement

Loves Park Police announces the passing of retired Sgt. Lori DePauw

Her death is attributed to multiple system atrophy
She retired in 2018 after more than 25 years with the force
She retired in 2018 after more than 25 years with the force
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Loves Park Police Department has announced the passing of retired Sgt. Lori DePauw. DePauw served for the LPPD since 1992 as a dispatcher, and 1997 as an officer. She retired in 2018 after more than 25 years with the force. Her death has been attributed to multiple system atrophy, or MSA.

The Loves Park Police Department mourns the loss of retired Sgt. Lori DePauw. On Saturday, 10/10/20, Lori passed away...

Posted by Loves Park Police Department on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

