Advertisement

Illinois hits highest one-day COVID-19 case total, adds 53 deaths

As of Wednesday night, 1,932 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,015 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 53 additional confirmed deaths on Thursday.

“On Sept. 4, the IDPH reported 5,368 new cases of COVID-19 after a slowdown in data processing delayed reporting of some additional aggregate numbers. Cases not reported in the previous several days were included in the Sept. 4 total. The slowdown did not affect the reporting of positive or negative results to individuals in any way,” the IDPH said.

The deaths reported Thursday include:

• Adams County: 1 female 80′s

• Bureau County: 1 male 70′s

• Carroll County: 1 female 70′s

• Champaign County: 1 female 60′s

• Christian County: 1 female 60′s

• Clark County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s

• Clay County: 1 male 70′s, 2 females 80′s

• Cook County: 1 male 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 3 males 70′s, 3 females 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 2 males 90′s

• DuPage County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

• Fayette County: 1 male 80′s

• Jackson County: 1 female 70′s

• Jefferson County: 1 female 90′s

• Kane County: 2 males 80′s

• Kendall County: 1 male 60′s

• Knox County: 1 male 20′s

• Lawrence County: 1 male 80′s

• Marion County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

• McLean County: 1 male 60′s

• Moultrie County: 1 male 70′s

• Peoria County: 1 female 90′s

• Richland County: 1 female 60′s

• Rock Island County: 1 female 70′s

• Saline County: 1 female 70′s

• Shelby County: 1 male 70′s

• St. Clair County: 1 female 80′s

• Tazewell County: 1 female 70′s

• Wabash County: 1 female 60′s

• Wayne County: 1 male 70′s

• Will County: 1 male 50′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

• Winnebago County: 1 male 80′s, 1 male 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 331,620 cases, including 9,127 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 9 – October 15 is 4.9 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 67,086 specimens for a total of 6,531,009. As of Wednesday night, 1,932 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 388 patients were in the ICU and 147 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford PD: 3-year-old shot, in critical condition

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The child is in critical condition, according to police.

News

Walnut Acres to be partially evacuated, 50 residents relocated

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Fifty residents will be relocated.

News

Winnebago Co. in need of election judges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Winnebago County Election Department is seeking registered voters with either party to serve as judges on Election Day.

News

Rockford men indicted for 1st degree murder

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On June 4, the victim died from their injuries.

Latest News

News

Germany to give $662M in aid to Holocaust survivors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
“But if you probe deeper you understand the depths of trauma that still resides within people.”

News

Police say man fired shots into KFC because his order was wrong

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CBS
The bullets shattered a side window and penetrated several walls. Thankfully, no one was hit by gunfire.

News

Harlem Federation of Teachers responds to school board keeping in-person learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
A letter to the school board criticized the decision

News

Loves Park Police announces the passing of retired Sgt. Lori DePauw

Updated: 6 hours ago
Sgt. DePauw passed away Saturday at the age of 52.

News

Illinois Gaming Board to hold special meeting on October 29

Updated: 7 hours ago
“The Hard Rock team is still waiting for approval from the Illinois gaming board and is excited and hopeful that it will happen soon,” said representatives with the Hard Rock Casino Rockford.

News

Loves Park apartment complex destroyed by fore

Updated: 14 hours ago