Illinois hits highest one-day COVID-19 case total, adds 53 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,015 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 53 additional confirmed deaths on Thursday.

“On Sept. 4, the IDPH reported 5,368 new cases of COVID-19 after a slowdown in data processing delayed reporting of some additional aggregate numbers. Cases not reported in the previous several days were included in the Sept. 4 total. The slowdown did not affect the reporting of positive or negative results to individuals in any way,” the IDPH said.

The deaths reported Thursday include:

• Adams County: 1 female 80′s

• Bureau County: 1 male 70′s

• Carroll County: 1 female 70′s

• Champaign County: 1 female 60′s

• Christian County: 1 female 60′s

• Clark County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s

• Clay County: 1 male 70′s, 2 females 80′s

• Cook County: 1 male 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 3 males 70′s, 3 females 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 2 males 90′s

• DuPage County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

• Fayette County: 1 male 80′s

• Jackson County: 1 female 70′s

• Jefferson County: 1 female 90′s

• Kane County: 2 males 80′s

• Kendall County: 1 male 60′s

• Knox County: 1 male 20′s

• Lawrence County: 1 male 80′s

• Marion County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

• McLean County: 1 male 60′s

• Moultrie County: 1 male 70′s

• Peoria County: 1 female 90′s

• Richland County: 1 female 60′s

• Rock Island County: 1 female 70′s

• Saline County: 1 female 70′s

• Shelby County: 1 male 70′s

• St. Clair County: 1 female 80′s

• Tazewell County: 1 female 70′s

• Wabash County: 1 female 60′s

• Wayne County: 1 male 70′s

• Will County: 1 male 50′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

• Winnebago County: 1 male 80′s, 1 male 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 331,620 cases, including 9,127 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 9 – October 15 is 4.9 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 67,086 specimens for a total of 6,531,009. As of Wednesday night, 1,932 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 388 patients were in the ICU and 147 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

