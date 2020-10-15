Illinois Gaming Board to hold special meeting on October 29

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Gaming Board has announced it will hold a special meeting in two weeks on October 29th.

The gaming board has rescheduled its regular November 5th meeting to November 17. Both meetings will be streamed on the gaming board website. The agenda for the two meetings will be made public two days before, so we won’t know if the Rockford casino proposal is on the agenda until October 27th at the earliest.

“The Hard Rock team is still waiting for approval from the Illinois gaming board and is excited and hopeful that it will happen soon.”

The city submitted its license to the gaming board last October, the board is supposed to make a decision within one year.

