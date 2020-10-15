Hononegah girls swimming wins first NIC-10 title in program history

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time in school history Hononegah girls swimming was crowned NIC-10 champion after beating Boylan Wednesday night and finishing the regular season undefeated.

The Indians won their final conference dual meet against the Titans 127-75 inside the Boylan Swim Complex to cap off the season 9-0.

Amber Goldhagen, Maclaryn Leonard, Elena Kitzman and Gracie Colvin powered the way for Hono with victories in their respective events.

With no conference meet, the Indians will wrap up 2020 at the Byron Sectional on October 24.

