Advertisement

Harlem Federation of Teachers responds to school board decision to continue in-person learning

A letter to the school board criticized the decision
A letter to the school board criticized the decision
A letter to the school board criticized the decision(Harlem School District)
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Harlem Federation of Teachers penned a letter to the Harlem School Board, disagreeing with and criticizing the decision to continue in-person learning.

The critiques hit on 4 key points: staffing, preparation, work load, and general sense of humanity. With staffing at a limited level, the Federation believes that there is less time for teachers to prepare both in-person and e-learning curriculum daily, compounded by the fact that teachers who are able to work have to also substitute for teachers on quarantine. They also list the concern of an inability to self quarantine in the case a teacher would like to see parents, grandparents, or a family member that may be at a higher risk.

In the end of the letter, HFT co-presidents Elana Schelling-Tufte and Brad Sweet urge the board to look at this issue one more time. “Dr. Morris did not come to this recommendation lightly. She worked in conjunction with surrounding districts and the Winnebago County Health Department to determine this is the best course of action. Our county is at a record high rate of Covid transmission. The school board is the failsafe. No other entity is going to arrive to say we need to de-escalate the situation. We strongly urge you to reconsider this recommendation.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Loves Park Police announces the passing of retired Sgt. Lori DePauw

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sgt. DePauw passed away Saturday at the age of 52.

News

Illinois Gaming Board to hold special meeting on October 29

Updated: 2 hours ago
“The Hard Rock team is still waiting for approval from the Illinois gaming board and is excited and hopeful that it will happen soon,” said representatives with the Hard Rock Casino Rockford.

News

Loves Park apartment complex destroyed by fore

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Rock County Positive Rate Climbing

Updated: 9 hours ago

Latest News

News

3 Winnebago County businesses ordered to close by WCHD

Updated: 9 hours ago

State

Report: Illinois ranks 11th in the county for vehicle collisions with animals

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
According to a new report from State Farm, Illinois ranks #11 in the country for vehicle collisions with animals.

Regional

Benson Stone celebrates 90th anniversary in Rockford

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A family owned local business is coming up on a major milestone, as Benson Stone will soon turn 90 years old.

Regional

3 Winnebago County businesses flagged for closure for violating COVID-19 executive order

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Neighbor’s Bar and Grill, Fozzy’s Bar and Grill and Doc’s Diner were given orders to close by the health department.

News

Rockford man indicted for sexual exploitation of a child

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

News

Census count ends Thursday for Rockford

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
There’s still time to visit www.my2020Census.gov.