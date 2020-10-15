Harlem Federation of Teachers responds to school board decision to continue in-person learning

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Harlem Federation of Teachers penned a letter to the Harlem School Board, disagreeing with and criticizing the decision to continue in-person learning.

The critiques hit on 4 key points: staffing, preparation, work load, and general sense of humanity. With staffing at a limited level, the Federation believes that there is less time for teachers to prepare both in-person and e-learning curriculum daily, compounded by the fact that teachers who are able to work have to also substitute for teachers on quarantine. They also list the concern of an inability to self quarantine in the case a teacher would like to see parents, grandparents, or a family member that may be at a higher risk.

In the end of the letter, HFT co-presidents Elana Schelling-Tufte and Brad Sweet urge the board to look at this issue one more time. “Dr. Morris did not come to this recommendation lightly. She worked in conjunction with surrounding districts and the Winnebago County Health Department to determine this is the best course of action. Our county is at a record high rate of Covid transmission. The school board is the failsafe. No other entity is going to arrive to say we need to de-escalate the situation. We strongly urge you to reconsider this recommendation.”

