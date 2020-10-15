Advertisement

Group launches petition drive, website to save Riverview Ice House

The grassroots group is inviting citizens to visit their website and get involved in showing their support.
The consolidation would close the Riverview Ice House in downtown Rockford, and expand the Carlson Ice Arena in Loves Park.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The group known as “Save Riverview Ice House” has launched a new website and petition drive in an attempt to keep the Riverview Ice House.

The group says the website and drive have been done to educate Rockford area citizens about efforts by the Rockford Park District to close the 45-year-old community ice skating rink located in the heart of downtown Rockford. The grassroots group is inviting citizens to visit their website and get involved in showing their support.

“The grassroots group includes citizens, business owners, ice hockey players and figure skaters who value the importance of RIH as a cultural and economic driver in downtown Rockford,” the group said.

The website also includes a change.org petition that citizens can sign if they want to show their support for keeping the RIH open. Supporters of keeping RIH open can visit here to share stories about their memories and experiences throughout the years at RIH.

“Opened in 1976, the RIH has allowed generations of Rockfordians of all backgrounds to learn to ice skate and participate in various ice sports. Many members of the grassroots coalition believe closing the facility would jeopardize equitable access to ice sports and recreation for minority populations in the community,” the group said.

The website and change.org petition will also allow citizens to communicate with the Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners who has announced they will be deciding in the coming months whether to close Riverview Ice House, according to the group.

“Now is the time for all taxpayers and stakeholders to speak up and join the movement to save our beloved Riverview Ice House,” Bryan Davis, member of Save Riverview Ice House said. “Getting involved in this effort will help preserve this gem in downtown Rockford for future generations.”

