GoFundMe made for Deputy Chief Donald Gasporini Memorial Fund

Donations will go to his wife, Jamie, to support their children and their future educational expenses.
Community mourns death of Deputy Chief Donnie Gasparini Jr.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A verified GoFundMe was launched on behalf of the family of Deputy Chief Donald Gasparini.

Following Gasparini’s unexpected death, the fundraising application was launched. Donations will go to his wife, Jamie, to support their children and their future educational expenses.

To view the GoFundMe, visit here.

