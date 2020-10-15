GoFundMe made for Deputy Chief Donald Gasporini Memorial Fund

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A verified GoFundMe was launched on behalf of the family of Deputy Chief Donald Gasparini.

Following Gasparini’s unexpected death, the fundraising application was launched. Donations will go to his wife, Jamie, to support their children and their future educational expenses.

To view the GoFundMe, visit here.

