First widespread fall freeze overnight into Friday morning
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A widespread freeze is expected tonight throughout the region as our overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
A Freeze Warning goes into effect for the entire Stateline late Thursday night and will continue through Friday morning. If your car is kept outside overnight, your windshield may have a bit of frost on it. This is also a good time to remember the tips below which includes bringing in or covering any sensitive plants.
When temperatures get this cold, any uncovered plants could freeze over along with water hoses, too.
This is the first widespread freeze in the forecast and this is around the average time for it to occur. In the following few days there are a few more opportunities for our overnight lows to get into the 30s near the freezing mark. So be aware with more opportunities for frost to happen.
A breezy fall pattern will continues. Gusty winds will be around for both Friday and Saturday. However on Saturday the winds are forecast to be the highest. Temperatures will remain in the 50s to near 60. Saturday will have peak gusts over 45 mph.
With continued dry conditions, an increased fire danger will exist, as well. Friday will be a mainly dry day but a small rain chance exists in the afternoon as a weak front moves through. The rain chances are low and very scattered, any rain that falls will be very light.
Going forward expect it to feel a lot more like fall outside as temperatures in the 50s dominate the forecast. Many nights will approach the freezing mark for overnight lows. Our pattern will also remain somewhat unsettled with several small rain chances getting into next week.
