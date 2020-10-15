First widespread fall freeze overnight into Friday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A widespread freeze is expected tonight throughout the region as our overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

A Freeze Warning goes into effect for the entire Stateline late Thursday night and will continue through Friday morning. If your car is kept outside overnight, your windshield may have a bit of frost on it. This is also a good time to remember the tips below which includes bringing in or covering any sensitive plants.

Friday will start very chilly with temperatures near freezing overnight. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A freeze warning is in effect for the entire region beginning Thursday night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

When temperatures get this cold, any uncovered plants could freeze over along with water hoses, too.

Follow these tips to keep your plants and other households items protected from frost. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This is the first widespread freeze in the forecast and this is around the average time for it to occur. In the following few days there are a few more opportunities for our overnight lows to get into the 30s near the freezing mark. So be aware with more opportunities for frost to happen.

A few chances for frost exist in the next nights and mornings. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A breezy fall pattern will continues. Gusty winds will be around for both Friday and Saturday. However on Saturday the winds are forecast to be the highest. Temperatures will remain in the 50s to near 60. Saturday will have peak gusts over 45 mph.

Southwest winds will gust near 30 MPH at times Friday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Winds Saturday will come out of the south and gust near 40 mph at times. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

With continued dry conditions, an increased fire danger will exist, as well. Friday will be a mainly dry day but a small rain chance exists in the afternoon as a weak front moves through. The rain chances are low and very scattered, any rain that falls will be very light.

A few more clouds will appear in our skies Friday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A chance for scattered afternoon showers exists Friday afternoon and early evening. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Going forward expect it to feel a lot more like fall outside as temperatures in the 50s dominate the forecast. Many nights will approach the freezing mark for overnight lows. Our pattern will also remain somewhat unsettled with several small rain chances getting into next week.

