Advertisement

First widespread fall freeze overnight into Friday morning

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A widespread freeze is expected tonight throughout the region as our overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

A Freeze Warning goes into effect for the entire Stateline late Thursday night and will continue through Friday morning. If your car is kept outside overnight, your windshield may have a bit of frost on it. This is also a good time to remember the tips below which includes bringing in or covering any sensitive plants.

Friday will start very chilly with temperatures near freezing overnight.
Friday will start very chilly with temperatures near freezing overnight.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
A freeze warning is in effect for the entire region beginning Thursday night.
A freeze warning is in effect for the entire region beginning Thursday night.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

When temperatures get this cold, any uncovered plants could freeze over along with water hoses, too.

Follow these tips to keep your plants and other households items protected from frost.
Follow these tips to keep your plants and other households items protected from frost.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This is the first widespread freeze in the forecast and this is around the average time for it to occur. In the following few days there are a few more opportunities for our overnight lows to get into the 30s near the freezing mark. So be aware with more opportunities for frost to happen.

A few chances for frost exist in the next nights and mornings.
A few chances for frost exist in the next nights and mornings.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A breezy fall pattern will continues. Gusty winds will be around for both Friday and Saturday. However on Saturday the winds are forecast to be the highest. Temperatures will remain in the 50s to near 60. Saturday will have peak gusts over 45 mph.

Southwest winds will gust near 30 MPH at times Friday.
Southwest winds will gust near 30 MPH at times Friday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Winds Saturday will come out of the south and gust near 40 mph at times.
Winds Saturday will come out of the south and gust near 40 mph at times.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

With continued dry conditions, an increased fire danger will exist, as well. Friday will be a mainly dry day but a small rain chance exists in the afternoon as a weak front moves through. The rain chances are low and very scattered, any rain that falls will be very light.

A few more clouds will appear in our skies Friday.
A few more clouds will appear in our skies Friday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
A chance for scattered afternoon showers exists Friday afternoon and early evening.
A chance for scattered afternoon showers exists Friday afternoon and early evening.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Going forward expect it to feel a lot more like fall outside as temperatures in the 50s dominate the forecast. Many nights will approach the freezing mark for overnight lows. Our pattern will also remain somewhat unsettled with several small rain chances getting into next week.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Ethan's Thursday Forecast -- 10/15/2020

Updated: 26 minutes ago

Forecast

The Chill Is Here To Stay For A While

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Aaron Wilson
The Chill Is Here To Stay For A While

Forecast

Cooler temperatures moving in and windy times will continue

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
Talk about windy! Winds cranked up this afternoon with peak gusts well above 40 miles per hour at times. A cold front is knocking on our doorsteps right now and then much cooler conditions will follow.

Forecast

Ethan's Wednesday Forecast -- 10/14/2020

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT

Latest News

Forecast

Extreme Wind Expected Today, Cold Tomorrow

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:29 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Extreme Wind Expected Today, Cold Tomorrow

Forecast

Gusty winds to send temperatures soaring Wednesday, create potential fire danger

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
One more warm day Wednesday before a sharp cooldown arrives Thursday and beyond.

Forecast

Cooler Start Then Warmer This Afternoon

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:37 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Cooler Start Then Warmer This Afternoon

Forecast

Gusty winds to highlight mild, sun-splashed Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Two more mild days lie ahead, before the pattern takes on a much more wintry look.

News

Mark's Monday Forecast -- 10/12/2020

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT

Forecast

Rain Today, Turning Colder This Week

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:28 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Rain Today, Turning Colder This Week