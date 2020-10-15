Advertisement

Delays possible at Appleton COVID-19 site after collision involving Action 2 News live truck

Preparations are underway at Appleton North High School to open a community COVID testing site.
Preparations are underway at Appleton North High School to open a community COVID testing site.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - There may be some delays on the first day of the Appleton North COVID-19 testing after an Action 2 News live truck collided with a tent.

The site opening at Appleton North High School was initially delayed, but the city says it is open. There may be delays when the tent repair team arrives.

Action 2 News is cooperating with officials. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.

Our live truck driver is not injured.

CLICK HERE for the testing site map.

Here are dates and times of the testing site:

  • October 15-17 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • October 19-21 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • October 26-28 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • November 2-4 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • November 9-10 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • November 16-18 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • November 23-25 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • November 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • December 1-2 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • December 7-9 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

***UPDATE*** Testing will take place in the parking lot of Appleton North High School. Please view traffic map here:...

Posted by Appleton City Hall on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boone Co. reports 45 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The BCHD asks those interested to bring their insurance card.

News

Winnebago Co. adds 293 new COVID-19 cases, another death, positivity rate at 11.4%

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
There are now two areas of concern in the county, Luther Center Assisted Living and the Winnebago County Jail.

News

Group launches petition drive, website to save Riverview Ice House

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The grassroots group is inviting citizens to visit their website and get involved in showing their support.

News

Rockford PD: 3-year-old boy shot dead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
“Someone knows something,” according to the Rockford Police Department.

News

Illinois hits highest one-day COVID-19 case total, adds 53 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
As of Wednesday night, 1,932 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Walnut Acres to be partially evacuated, 50 residents relocated

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Fifty residents will be relocated.

News

Winnebago Co. in need of election judges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Winnebago County Election Department is seeking registered voters with either party to serve as judges on Election Day.

News

Rockford men indicted for 1st degree murder

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On June 4, the victim died from their injuries.

News

Germany to give $662M in aid to Holocaust survivors

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
“But if you probe deeper you understand the depths of trauma that still resides within people.”

News

Police say man fired shots into KFC because his order was wrong

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CBS
The bullets shattered a side window and penetrated several walls. Thankfully, no one was hit by gunfire.

News

9th and final season of ‘Last Man Standing’ to debut in January

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
FOX has announced ‘Last Man Standing’ will conclude with its upcoming ninth and final season.