Advertisement

Dakota caps off season with sixth place finish at sectional

Senior Ian Peterson ties for sixth, Byron finishes eighth
Ian Peterson
Ian Peterson(WIFR)
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - In its final meet of the season, Dakota boys golf battled through the wind and placed fourth at the 1A St. Bede Sectional on Wednesday at Spring Creek Golf Course.

Senior Ian Peterson led the way for the Indians as he also finished sixth with an 82.

Elgin Academy won the team title while IC Catholic’s Jann Atendido was the medalist.

Team Leaderboard

  1. Elgin Academy - 333
  2. Riverdale - 336
  3. Latin - 351
  4. Sterling Newman - 351
  5. IC Catholic - 354
  6. Dakota - 363
  7. Hinckley-Big Rock - 367
  8. Byron - 368
  9. Eastland - 371
  10. St. Bede - 384

Individual Leaderboard

  1. Jann Atendido (IC Catholic) - 78
  2. Alex Berlin (Elgin Academy) - 79
  3. Jackson Hulsey (Westminster Christian) - 79
  4. Nikiel Karna (Elgin Academy) - 79
  5. James Moorhusen (Riverdale) - 81
  6. Ian Peterson (Dakota) - 82
  7. Kyle Wolfe (Sterling Newman) - 82
  8. Ben Nelson (Riverdale) - 84
  9. Ian Wiebenga (Fulton) - 84
  10. 10. Blake Wolfe (Sterling Newman) - 85
  • 14. Andy Anderson (Eastland) - 86
  • 18. Eric Detig (Byron) - 87
  • 18. Josh Beard (Rockford Christian) - 87
  • 26. Ethan Rood (Dakota) - 88
  • 26. Maison Brandt (Byron) - 88
  • 35. Kellen Henze (Eastland) - 90
  • 38. Lane Peirson (Aquin) - 91

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Hononegah girls swimming wins first NIC-10 title in program history

Updated: 47 minutes ago
For the first time in school history Hononegah girls swimming was crowned NIC-10 champion after beating Boylan Wednesday night and finishing the regular season undefeated.

Sports

Hononegah girls' swimming stays unbeaten with dual win against Guilford

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Joe Olmo
The victory guaranteed Hononegah (7-0) at least a share of the conference crown. The Indians have never won the NIC-10 in girls swimming.

Sports

Hononegah vs. Guilford - Girls Diving

Updated: 21 hours ago

Sports

Class 2A Dundee-Crown Girls Golf Sectional

Updated: 22 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

Class 1A Rock Falls Girls Golf Sectional

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

Ella, Eva Greenberg lead Boylan to first sectional title since 2016

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Eva Greenberg won medalist honors beating Macomb's Lily Vardaman on the first hole of a playoff.

Sports

Boylan’s Watt places second at 2A Freeport Sectional

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT
Boylan may not have qualified for the meet as a team, but a pair of its golfers had a solid showing at Monday’s 2A Freeport Sectional at Park Hills.

Sports

Rockford Co-Op, Harlem girls compete in Class 2A sectional

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:17 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
The wind and rain made for a difficult day on the links as local golfers finish up their season at sectionals.

Sports

White Sox, Renteria agree to split after breakout season

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Renteria drew criticism for some questionable decisions down the stretch. And now, he and the White Sox are moving on.

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.