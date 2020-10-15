Dakota caps off season with sixth place finish at sectional

SPRING VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - In its final meet of the season, Dakota boys golf battled through the wind and placed fourth at the 1A St. Bede Sectional on Wednesday at Spring Creek Golf Course.

Senior Ian Peterson led the way for the Indians as he also finished sixth with an 82.

Elgin Academy won the team title while IC Catholic’s Jann Atendido was the medalist.

Team Leaderboard

Elgin Academy - 333 Riverdale - 336 Latin - 351 Sterling Newman - 351 IC Catholic - 354 Dakota - 363 Hinckley-Big Rock - 367 Byron - 368 Eastland - 371 St. Bede - 384

Individual Leaderboard

Jann Atendido (IC Catholic) - 78 Alex Berlin (Elgin Academy) - 79 Jackson Hulsey (Westminster Christian) - 79 Nikiel Karna (Elgin Academy) - 79 James Moorhusen (Riverdale) - 81 Ian Peterson (Dakota) - 82 Kyle Wolfe (Sterling Newman) - 82 Ben Nelson (Riverdale) - 84 Ian Wiebenga (Fulton) - 84 10. Blake Wolfe (Sterling Newman) - 85

14. Andy Anderson (Eastland) - 86

18. Eric Detig (Byron) - 87

18. Josh Beard (Rockford Christian) - 87

26. Ethan Rood (Dakota) - 88

26. Maison Brandt (Byron) - 88

35. Kellen Henze (Eastland) - 90

38. Lane Peirson (Aquin) - 91

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.