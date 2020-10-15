Census count ends Thursday for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Following Tuesday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling, the 2020 Census self-response, enumeration and data collection will conclude at 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct.16.

There’s still time to visit www.my2020Census.gov.

City of Rockford (City of Rockford)

“We’ll partner with our Census partner, the Region 1 Planning Council, on a final newsletter in November that will summarize and wrap up our efforts on the 2020 Census,” according to Wester Wuori of the city of Rockford.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.