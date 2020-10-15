Advertisement

Census count ends Thursday for Rockford

There’s still time to visit www.my2020Census.gov.
Census 2020
Census 2020(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Following Tuesday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling, the 2020 Census self-response, enumeration and data collection will conclude at 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct.16.  

There’s still time to visit www.my2020Census.gov.

City of Rockford
City of Rockford(City of Rockford)

“We’ll partner with our Census partner, the Region 1 Planning Council, on a final newsletter in November that will summarize and wrap up our efforts on the 2020 Census,” according to Wester Wuori of the city of Rockford.

