Boone Co. reports 45 new cases of COVID-19

The BCHD asks those interested to bring their insurance card.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 1,534 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 45 cases were announced Thursday.

Of those cases, 1,149 have recovered and 24 have died. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:

  • 0-9 years old: 66 positive cases
  • 10-19 years old: 169 positive cases
  • 20-29 years old: 316 positive cases and 1 death
  • 30-39 years old: 211 positive cases
  • 40-49 years old: 286 positive cases and 1 death
  • 50-59 years old: 226 positive cases and 1 death
  • 60-69 years old: 123 positive cases and 4 deaths
  • 70-79 years old: 82 positive cases and 8 deaths
  • 80-89 years old: 39 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 90-99 years old: 14 positive cases and 4 deaths
  • 100 years old or older: 1 positive case

The Boone County Health Department is hosting community flu shot clinics in their parking lot at 1204 Logan Ave. in Belvidere. The flu shot clincis will take place from Oct. 20 through Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each of those three days. The BCHD asks those interested to bring their insurance card.

The percentage of positive tests reported between Sunday and Saturday is 7.0 percent. You can find more information here.

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

