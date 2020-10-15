Benson Stone celebrates 90th anniversary in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A family owned local business is coming up on a major milestone, as Benson Stone will soon turn 90 years old.

Benson Stone was established in 1930 as a smaller shop. The original location was built about a block behind the current location on 10th Avenue and 10th Street. A fireplace store was then opened on State Street in the early 1990s.

After 10 years, everything was then brought together as a one-stop-shop for all of your home needs.

Owner Andy Benson says, “What’s great is that with all these different things under one roof, homeowners can come in and select kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, flooring, furniture. You can just kind of coordinate all these different things together within one store. It makes it really easy.”

