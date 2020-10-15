Advertisement

Barnes and Noble says cyber attack exposed customers’ data

Barnes and Noble said it suffered a massive cybersecurity attack that exposed customer information, including email addresses and other personal details.
Barnes and Noble said it suffered a massive cybersecurity attack that exposed customer information, including email addresses and other personal details.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Barnes and Noble said it suffered a massive cybersecurity attack that exposed customer information, including email addresses and other personal details.

The company sent an email Monday notifying customers of the data breach.

The bookstore chain said customers' financial information was not exposed, but transaction histories may have been.

Transaction history refers to purchase information related to books and other products bought from the company.

On Wednesday, the company’s Nook e-book platform suffered a temporary outage.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

DOJ charges Texas billionaire in $2 billion tax fraud scheme

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal prosecutors charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman in a $2 billion tax fraud scheme that they say is the largest such case against an American.

National

Library misspelled in Indiana library parking lot

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
A library employee says a contractor was responsible for the misspelling.

Coronavirus

Europe reels as it sets virus records, slaps on new rules

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Newly confirmed cases have surged across Europe over recent weeks as the fall kicks in, prompting authorities to bring back measures that had been relaxed over the summer.

News

Rockford PD: 3-year-old shot, in critical condition

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The child is in critical condition, according to police.

National

‘Jagged Little Pill’ leads Tony Awards nominations with 15

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By MARK KENNEDY
The nominations were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals, a fraction of the 34 shows the season before.

Latest News

News

Illinois hits highest one-day COVID-19 case total, adds 53 deaths

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
As of Wednesday night, 1,932 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

National

Falcons shut facility after 2nd positive; Vikings game on

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Falcons' decision to shut their facility follows outbreaks with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.

National Politics

Dueling town halls for Trump, Biden after debate plan nixed

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, ALEXANDRA JAFFE, BILL BARROW and AAMER MADHANI
The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night.

National Politics

Senate Judiciary Committee members debate Barrett Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Senate Democrats are accusing Republicans of ramming through the nomination. The Senate Republicans they are within their rights to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant seat even though it's an election year.

News

Walnut Acres to be partially evacuated, 50 residents relocated

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Fifty residents will be relocated.

National Politics

AP-NORC poll: Americans critical of Trump handling of virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Majorities of Americans are highly critical of President Donald Trump’s handling of both the coronavirus pandemic and his own illness.