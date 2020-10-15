A Survivor’s Story

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Melissa Stucky of Rockton was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, now two years later, she is cancer free and fighting to encourage women to be aware of their own bodies.

October is breast cancer awareness month and Stateline hospitals are stressing the importance of self-exams. In a matter of a week, Stucky went from finding the lump on her breast to learning she would need six months of chemotherapy treatment. She said it is more than important for all women no matter the age to regularly check their bodies for changes.

“Its really important to be in tune with your own body. If you notice changes, don’t sit on those changes and think ‘oh its nothing.’ If its something that’s eating away at you and really bothering you, that’s probably a sign that you should go to your doctor,” Stucky said.

Health officials say the average woman has a 1 in 8 chance of developing breast cancer during their lifetime. early detection is vital to control and fight the disease.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.