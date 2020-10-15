Advertisement

A Survivor’s Story

Health officials say the average woman has a 1 in 8 chance of developing breast cancer during their lifetime.
WIFR
WIFR(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Melissa Stucky of Rockton was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, now two years later, she is cancer free and fighting to encourage women to be aware of their own bodies.

October is breast cancer awareness month and Stateline hospitals are stressing the importance of self-exams. In a matter of a week, Stucky went from finding the lump on her breast to learning she would need six months of chemotherapy treatment. She said it is more than important for all women no matter the age to regularly check their bodies for changes.

“Its really important to be in tune with your own body. If you notice changes, don’t sit on those changes and think ‘oh its nothing.’ If its something that’s eating away at you and really bothering you, that’s probably a sign that you should go to your doctor,” Stucky said.

Health officials say the average woman has a 1 in 8 chance of developing breast cancer during their lifetime. early detection is vital to control and fight the disease.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Winnebago Co. health officials address restaurant backlash

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Dr. Martell says all these new regulations could be gone this weekend.

News

GoFundMe made for Deputy Chief Donald Gasporini Memorial Fund

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Donations will go to his wife, Jamie, to support their children and their future educational expenses.

News

Appleton COVID-19 testing site sees steady stream of cars on opening day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Matesic and WBAY news staff
The testing site will operate three days a week through December 9.

News

Boone Co. reports 45 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The BCHD asks those interested to bring their insurance card.

Latest News

News

Winnebago Co. adds 293 new COVID-19 cases, another death, positivity rate at 11.4%

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
There are now two areas of concern in the county, Luther Center Assisted Living and the Winnebago County Jail.

News

Group launches petition drive, website to save Riverview Ice House

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The grassroots group is inviting citizens to visit their website and get involved in showing their support.

News

Rockford PD: 3-year-old boy shot dead

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
“Someone knows something,” according to the Rockford Police Department.

News

Illinois hits highest one-day COVID-19 case total, adds 53 deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
As of Wednesday night, 1,932 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

News

Walnut Acres to be partially evacuated, 50 residents relocated

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Fifty residents will be relocated.

News

Winnebago Co. in need of election judges

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Winnebago County Election Department is seeking registered voters with either party to serve as judges on Election Day.