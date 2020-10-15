Advertisement

9th and final season of ‘Last Man Standing’ to debut in January

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WZAW) - FOX has announced ‘Last Man Standing’ will conclude with its upcoming ninth and final season.

The last season will premiere in January.

The show stars Tim Allen as Mike Baxter, a happily married father of three daughters, who usually finds himself the odd man out in a home dominated by women. In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike’s wife, Vanessa Baxter; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, Kristin Baxter; Molly McCook as middle daughter Mandy Baxter-Anderson, Christoph Sanders as Mandy’s husband, Kyle Anderson; Jordan Masterson as Kristin’s husband, Ryan Vogelson; Jonathan Adams as the Baxters' neighbor and Mike’s co-worker, Chuck Larabee; Krista Marie Yu as foreign exchange student Jen; and Hector Elizondo as Mike’s longtime business partner and Vanessa’s step-father, Ed Alzate.

“I’ve been one lucky dude to have been part of Last Man Standing,” remarked series star and executive producer Tim Allen. “I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near-decade of work. As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done. We had all considered ending the show after last season, but together with FOX, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye. I’m looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season.”

