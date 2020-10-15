3 Winnebago County businesses flagged for closure for violating COVID-19 executive order

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department continues taking enforcement action against some locally owned businesses for continuing to defy Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s latest Region 1 COVID-19 restrictions.

The WCHD says 26 businesses were issued orders of non-compliance and out of those, three received orders Wednesday to close after department check-ups showed the businesses not following the executive order.

Neighbor’s Bar and Grill, Fozzy’s Bar and Grill and Doc’s Diner were given orders to close by the health department.

In the closure notices, the WCHD says, “A reasonable belief exists that the premises identified in this Order has engaged or is suspected of engaging in a significant amount of activity likely to spread the following dangerously contagious or infectious disease: COVID-19.”

In response to the closures, Fozzy’s owner Nick Fosberg says on Facebook while the health department is ordering the restaurant and bar to close, he says Fozzy’s to continue to remain open to indoor dining and service.

In addition, Rascal’s Bar and Grill, RBI’s and the Waffle Shop were issued a ‘Notice to Disperse’ which is the second out of a three step process that could result in a closure order of indoor dining at bars and restaurants in Winnebago County.

20 other Winnebago County Businesses received their first non-compliance notice by the health department for either failure to suspend indoor dining or failure to enforce the use of facemasks.

In a statement by Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell says, “It is extremely frustrating that a very small number of restaurants/bars in Winnebago County are choosing not to comply with the Executive Order #2020-56 and are putting patrons and the greater community at risk for COVID-19 transmission and additional mitigations that will further impact recovery.”

This is a developing story.

