Advertisement

Winnebago Co., Rockford program to bring mental health experts to police calls

Data will be collected throughout the initial pilot to measure the effectiveness of the program and make changes.
Winnebago Co., Rockford program to bring mental health experts to police calls
Winnebago Co., Rockford program to bring mental health experts to police calls(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Law enforcement and clinicians will work together in response to calls that involve a person experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

Local officials announced the launch of the Co-Responder Pilot Program for Rockford and Winnebago County on Wednesday. The launch comes after many weeks of planning and development by officials from Winnebago County, Rockford and Rosecrance.

“This new model will provide law enforcement with appropriate alternatives to arrest,” Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea. “Working with Rosecrance on these calls will allow us to be better serve the residents to our community.”

During the three-month pilot, designated unit members will respond together for mental health crisis calls. The cohort group will train together and the program will be adapted based on metrics gathered in the months of November, December and January. The three agencies will share the cost of the pilot through their existing budgets, according to the Rockford Police Department.

“We have long acknowledged the need to quickly help individuals who are experiencing a serious mental health episode, and through this pilot program we will identify how we can truly help individuals who need professional services, not jail,” Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said.

Data will be collected throughout the initial pilot to measure the effectiveness of the program and make changes, as necessary, according to the Rockford Police Department.

“Representatives from all agencies are committed to developing an effective program that will provide the necessary response to help individuals in need, while also providing relief to first responders for more relevant calls,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said.

Rosecrance will assist with training the co-responder team, including the Rockford Police Department, Rockford Fire Department, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department and Rosecrance.

“Rosecrance is proud to be part of such a critical endeavor in our community to provide immediate compassionate response to those experiencing a psychiatric crisis,” Dave Gomel, president of Rosecrance Health Network. “Together we will ensure the co-responder team is professionally trained and competently equipped to address these critical situations.”

The co-responder pilot program is expected to launch on Nov. 1 and last 3 months.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Harlem Board elects to continue in-person learning through the holidays

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Danielle Tumilowicz
The Harlem School Board voted down a proposal to keep all students home from Thanksgiving through the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, in light of rising positive cases of COVID-19.

News

Oak Street Health hosts Facebook Live event to answer public questions about COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
The main goal for the event was to educate the public on how to prevent a COVID-19 diagnosis, with the idea that most people don’t protect themselves from a health crisis until its too late.

News

Rockford Park District proposes closures and expansions in 2020 plan

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Local residents speak out virtually Tuesday night giving their input regarding the Rockford Park Districts 2020 Action Plan which includes the closure of the 45-year-old Riverview Ice House.

Regional

First responders to lead procession to honor Deputy Chief Don Gasparini, Jr.

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Stateline first responders are set to honor the life of one of their own Tuesday night. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies will escort Deputy Chief Don Gasparini, Jr. beginning at 8:00 p.m. in downtown Rockford.

Latest News

News

Boone Co. reports 37 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 1,087 have recovered and 24 have died.

News

Local business makes desks for e-learning

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
The prices of the desks range from 100 to 170 dollars, depending on the size.

News

Mars opposition 2020: How to see the red planet shine extra bright tonight

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ethan Rosuck
For October 2020, our Solar System has put on quite a show for our eyes each evening when our skies are cloud free. In particular, Mars continues to shine brightly in our skies. Now we can look forward to Mars being in opposition Tuesday night.

News

Ill. hits $100M milestone in cannabis revenue

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Last week, IDOR finalized its Sept. collections and found the state took in $69.7 million through the Cannabis Regulation Fund.

News

FHN updates Memorial Hospital visitor restrictions

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
No visitors will be allowed in the hospital for patients hospitalized for general treatment or procedures except for emergencies or end-of-life situations.

News

Facebook bans ads discouraging vaccines in misinformation crackdown

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Shannon Bond
The new policy also applies to Instagram. Facebook said it will start enforcing it in the next few days.