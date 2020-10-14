Winnebago Co., Rockford program to bring mental health experts to police calls

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Law enforcement and clinicians will work together in response to calls that involve a person experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

Local officials announced the launch of the Co-Responder Pilot Program for Rockford and Winnebago County on Wednesday. The launch comes after many weeks of planning and development by officials from Winnebago County, Rockford and Rosecrance.

“This new model will provide law enforcement with appropriate alternatives to arrest,” Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea. “Working with Rosecrance on these calls will allow us to be better serve the residents to our community.”

During the three-month pilot, designated unit members will respond together for mental health crisis calls. The cohort group will train together and the program will be adapted based on metrics gathered in the months of November, December and January. The three agencies will share the cost of the pilot through their existing budgets, according to the Rockford Police Department.

“We have long acknowledged the need to quickly help individuals who are experiencing a serious mental health episode, and through this pilot program we will identify how we can truly help individuals who need professional services, not jail,” Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said.

Data will be collected throughout the initial pilot to measure the effectiveness of the program and make changes, as necessary, according to the Rockford Police Department.

“Representatives from all agencies are committed to developing an effective program that will provide the necessary response to help individuals in need, while also providing relief to first responders for more relevant calls,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said.

Rosecrance will assist with training the co-responder team, including the Rockford Police Department, Rockford Fire Department, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department and Rosecrance.

“Rosecrance is proud to be part of such a critical endeavor in our community to provide immediate compassionate response to those experiencing a psychiatric crisis,” Dave Gomel, president of Rosecrance Health Network. “Together we will ensure the co-responder team is professionally trained and competently equipped to address these critical situations.”

The co-responder pilot program is expected to launch on Nov. 1 and last 3 months.

