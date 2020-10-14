Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 245 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 11.1%

This brings the total number of cases to 7,954 from 7,709 on Tuesday.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 245 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 7,954 from 7,709 on Tuesday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 11.1 percent.

“All data are provisional and subject to change. For more info, visit: https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19,” the Winnebago County Health Department said.

The total deaths now stand at 160 stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.7 percent recovery rate.

A region in Illinois reaches warning level when the seven-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

81 schools in the county have confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the WCHD. The schools total 292 cases of COVID-19, 74 among teachers and staff with 218 from students.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford’s Stroll on State to take place Nov. 28 to Dec. 24

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Rockford’s Christmas tree will move to Davis Park.

News

Senate challenger Harrison criticizes Graham’s ‘good old days of segregation’ comment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Jaime Harrison, who is in a competitive race in South Carolina for Lindsey Graham’s Senate seat, tweeted about the comment.

News

Elgin man dead after driving vehicle into Rockford YMCA building

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The death is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department.

News

IDPH to begin molecular, antigen COVID-19 tests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 327,605 cases, including 9,074 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Latest News

News

Rockford approaching homicide record, police asking for public help

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
This year, there have been 25 homicides in the city.

News

Winnebago Co., Rockford program to bring mental health experts to police calls

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Data will be collected throughout the initial pilot to measure the effectiveness of the program and make changes.

News

Harlem Board elects to continue in-person learning through the holidays

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Danielle Tumilowicz
The Harlem School Board voted down a proposal to keep all students home from Thanksgiving through the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, in light of rising positive cases of COVID-19.

News

Oak Street Health hosts Facebook Live event to answer public questions about COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
The main goal for the event was to educate the public on how to prevent a COVID-19 diagnosis, with the idea that most people don’t protect themselves from a health crisis until its too late.

News

Rockford Park District proposes closures and expansions in 2020 plan

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Local residents speak out virtually Tuesday night giving their input regarding the Rockford Park Districts 2020 Action Plan which includes the closure of the 45-year-old Riverview Ice House.

Regional

First responders to lead procession to honor Deputy Chief Don Gasparini, Jr.

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Stateline first responders are set to honor the life of one of their own Tuesday night. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies will escort Deputy Chief Don Gasparini, Jr. beginning at 8:00 p.m. in downtown Rockford.