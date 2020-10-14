Advertisement

USPS shares recommended overseas holiday mailing deadlines

The Postal Service has created a free Military Care Kit based on the items most frequently requested by military families.
USPS hiring for the holidays.
USPS hiring for the holidays.(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The United States Postal Service is urging customers to plan ahead and ship early to friends and loved ones stationed on military outposts.

To send packages to military and diplomatic posts abroad, the Postal Service is offering a discounted price of $19.60 on its largest Priority Mail Flat Rate Box. The price includes a $1.50 discount per box for mail sent to Air, Army Post Office, Fleet Post Office and Diplomatic Post Office destinations worldwide.

Priority Mail Flat Rate Boxes are available at no cost at Post Office locations and can also be ordered via usps.com. Postage, labels and customs forms can also be printed online anytime using Click-N-Ship. All mailing products can be found at store.usps.com/store/home.

To ensure timely delivery of holiday wishes by Dec. 25, the Postal Service recommends that cards and packages be sent to military APO/FPO/DPO addresses overseas no later than the mailing dates listed here.

USPS
USPS(USPS)

The Postal Service has created a free Military Care Kit based on the items most frequently requested by military families. The kit contains:

  • Two Priority Mail APO/FPO Flat Rate Boxes
  • Four Priority Mail Medium Flat Rate Boxes
  • Priority Mail tape
  • Priority Mail address labels
  • Six Custom Forms Envelopes

To order the kit, call 800-610-8734. Guidelines for packing, addressing and shipping items to U.S. troops can be found here. To order flat-rate boxes featuring the “America Supports You” logo, go here.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

