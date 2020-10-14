Three city of Beloit employees test positive for COVID-19

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Beloit reported three employees tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday and are now in quarantine.

Two of the employees are in public safety positions and both of them were wearing proper personal protective equipment, according to a news release. The city explained that wearing the PPE “significantly minimizes” any public exposure.

The third employee did not have public contact with anyone through their work duties.

The city noted that contact tracing has already started and city employees who are impacted have been notified.

These new cases make for a total of 12 City of Beloit employees to test positive for COVID-19 between mid-May and Wednesday.

The employees will be in quarantine until it is safe for them to return to work. The city will not be releasing additional details about their identities due to privacy concerns.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.