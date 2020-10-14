Rockford’s Stroll on State to take place Nov. 28 to Dec. 24

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau announced that Rockford’s Stroll on State will take place from Nov. 28 to Dec. 24.

The event will be “an at-your-leisure, sage line-up of in-person and virtual programs,” according to the announcement by the RACVB on Wednesday afternoon.

RACVB’s John Groh outlined a plan with six locations for letters to Santa drop boxes. He says the city of Rockford’s Christmas tree will move to Davis Park.

Groh also outlines a multi-location simultaneous firework celebration for Rockford residents to enjoy. There will be four Visit SantaLand experiences at Rockford City Hall. They will be every Saturday from Nov. 28 until Dec. 19.

“Although it might be different this year, it’s the same feeling and anticipation,” Gina Caruana from Illinois Bank and Trust said.

Organizers say this year, people need the Stroll on State like never before.

“COVID-19 can’t stop Christmas from coming,” Creig Day from Rockford Sharefest said.

Owner of Fleet Feet, Melissa Pratt, calls the Dasher Dash 5k the “at home edition” and that the first 250 participants will receive a medal.

