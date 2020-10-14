Rockford Park District proposes closures and expansions in 2020 plan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Local residents speak out virtually Tuesday night giving their input regarding the Rockford Park Districts 2020 Action Plan which includes the closure of the 45-year-old Riverview Ice House.

Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine says not only would the closing of Riverview save the district nearly $400,000, but it’s what the taxpayers want.

“With the declining revenue both through fees and declining tax base along with population and demographic shifts it has made it difficult to provide the same level of service without an increase in our revenue or a decrease in our footprint,” said Sandine.

The proposal includes closing Riverview Ice House and consolidating all ice sports at Carlson Ice Arena in Loves Park as well as closing Elliot Golf Course and consolidating Sportscore One facilities. Some residents are in support and others not so much.

“On behalf of the City of Loves Park we are looking forward to the outcomes of your discussion and we will continue to support the park district in any way we can,” said Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury.

“For them to abandon downtown right now just seems like a repeat of past mistakes that were made in our community and really quite counter intuitive to everything that we have accomplished down here,” said Rock River Development Partnership Executive Director Cathy McDermott.

No decision was made at Tuesday nights meeting. The park district also proposed reopening Snow Park at Alpine Hills this winter.

