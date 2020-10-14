Advertisement

Rockford Park District proposes closures and expansions in 2020 plan

Nearly 200 people virtually attended Tuesday night’s meeting to learn more about the proposal.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Local residents speak out virtually Tuesday night giving their input regarding the Rockford Park Districts 2020 Action Plan which includes the closure of the 45-year-old Riverview Ice House.

Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine says not only would the closing of Riverview save the district nearly $400,000, but it’s what the taxpayers want.

“With the declining revenue both through fees and declining tax base along with population and demographic shifts it has made it difficult to provide the same level of service without an increase in our revenue or a decrease in our footprint,” said Sandine.

The proposal includes closing Riverview Ice House and consolidating all ice sports at Carlson Ice Arena in Loves Park as well as closing Elliot Golf Course and consolidating Sportscore One facilities. Some residents are in support and others not so much.

“On behalf of the City of Loves Park we are looking forward to the outcomes of your discussion and we will continue to support the park district in any way we can,” said Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury.

“For them to abandon downtown right now just seems like a repeat of past mistakes that were made in our community and really quite counter intuitive to everything that we have accomplished down here,” said Rock River Development Partnership Executive Director Cathy McDermott.

No decision was made at Tuesday nights meeting. The park district also proposed reopening Snow Park at Alpine Hills this winter.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

First responders to lead procession to honor Deputy Chief Don Gasparini, Jr.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Stateline first responders are set to honor the life of one of their own Tuesday night. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies will escort Deputy Chief Don Gasparini, Jr. beginning at 8:00 p.m. in downtown Rockford.

News

Boone Co. reports 37 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 1,087 have recovered and 24 have died.

News

Local business makes desks for e-learning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
The prices of the desks range from 100 to 170 dollars, depending on the size.

News

Mars opposition 2020: How to see the red planet shine extra bright tonight

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ethan Rosuck
For October 2020, our Solar System has put on quite a show for our eyes each evening when our skies are cloud free. In particular, Mars continues to shine brightly in our skies. Now we can look forward to Mars being in opposition Tuesday night.

Latest News

News

Ill. hits $100M milestone in cannabis revenue

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Last week, IDOR finalized its Sept. collections and found the state took in $69.7 million through the Cannabis Regulation Fund.

News

FHN updates Memorial Hospital visitor restrictions

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
As in the hospital, visitors may be asked to leave if social distancing is not maintained or if any of the expectations above are not followed.

News

Facebook bans ads discouraging vaccines in misinformation crackdown

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shannon Bond
The new policy also applies to Instagram. Facebook said it will start enforcing it in the next few days.

News

RFD breaks ground on new cargo facility

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
RFD is currently the 19th largest cargo airport in the country and the new addition stands to bring them closer to the top.

News

Winnebago Co. ballot drop box added in Rockford

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Voters should follow the instructions on their Vote By Mail packet before mailing or depositing the ballot in the drop box.

News

Experts share ways to save energy and cut costs

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
October is energy awareness month, and experts say there is no better time than now to learn how to be more energy-efficient.