Rockford man indicted for child abduction

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 32-year-old Rockford man was indicted for child abduction among other charges from a Sept. 18 investigation on Wednesday.

On Sept. 18, the Rockford Police Department was sent to 4662 Turner St. Upon arrival, officers investigated a child abduction. During the investigation, Demarcus Stokes was named a suspect.

The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges of child abduction, criminal trespass to residence, battery and domestic battery authorized.

Stokes is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Randy Wilt in Courtroom B on Nov. 12 at 9 a.m. in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

