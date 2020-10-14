Rockford approaching homicide record, police asking for public help

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea and Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross are asking the public for help in solving unsolved murders in the city.

On Oct. 2, O’Shea and Hite Ross held a press conference requesting information from the public that may aid them in solving these crimes. Prior to the October conference, one was held on Aug. 24, regarding the number of gunfire incidents, aggravated battery with a firearm offenses and homicides. The public was again asked for any information that could lead to arrests.

This year, there have been 25 homicides. In all of 2019, there were 18. The deadliest years in the city by way of homicide were in 1996 at 31 murders and 1994 at 30 murders. The average for the past 20 years is just more than 18 homicides a year.

“We continue to experience a high number of shootings throughout the city,” Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said. “As previously stated, since March of 2020, we are going in the wrong direction with violent crime. Our detectives continue to work each shooting incident and murder tirelessly, but they need the public’s assistance in providing information to help solve the cases. We remain committed to identifying and arresting the offenders, and our chances of solving cases go up exponentially when those who know or those who have information, step forward and say so.”

If you have any information, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

