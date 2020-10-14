Preparing for possible second wave of mental health issues

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Dealing with the pandemic, economic struggles, school adjustments and a heated election can be difficult on anyone. But add in holiday stress and you have a potential recipe for deep depression. Specialists say it’s important to stay in tune with your body.

“There is almost no room in the mental health field right now, there is just so much demand," said Jason Soriano, a licensed clinical psychologist. "We are struggling just as much as everybody.”

The cooler temperatures tend to send people indoors and Soriano says for people already struggling with Covid-19 lockdowns, that could cause stronger symptoms of depression, or even seasonal affective disorder.

“You would normally consider the standard protocol, eating well, sleeping well, exercise but sometimes that is not enough and you have to add specialized treatment,” said Soriano.

