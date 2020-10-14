Oak Street Health hosts Facebook Live event to answer public questions about COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officials with a local health care chain met with members of the community today to discuss some ways to stay on top of a positive diagnosis.

Oak Street Health in Rockford participated in a Facebook live event today giving the general public the opportunity to get answers directly from top health officials. The main goal for the event was to educate the public on how to prevent a COVID-19 diagnosis, with the idea that most people don’t protect themselves from a health crisis until its too late.

“Right now I think the dangers of just being cooped up in the house and being scared and not getting exercise and just being confined I think are even more than the danger that you might get exposed to COVID,” said Oak Street Health Medical Director Dr. Natasha Vladimirskiy.

