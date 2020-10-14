IDPH to begin molecular, antigen COVID-19 tests

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,862 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 49 additional confirmed deaths on Wednesday.

Beginning Wednesday, IDPH is adjusting how data for Region 6, east central Illinois, is reported to most accurately capture spread across the region. Champaign County and its data will continue to be included in Region 6, but University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign saliva testing will be broken out separately.

“This will allow us to better identify testing needs and trends in the region,” the IDPH said.

Starting Thursday, IDPH will begin including both molecular and antigen tests in the number of statewide total test performed in Illinois.

“Previously, due to the limited number of antigen tests and limited information about antigen test accuracy, antigen tests were not included in the total number, which comprised less than 1 percent of total tests performed. Antigen tests, like BinaxNOW™, are now becoming more readily available, therefore, IDPH will include both molecular and antigen tests in its total number of tests starting Oct. 15,” the IDPH said.

The deaths reported Wednesday include:

• Adams County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

• Christian County: 1 male 60′s

• Coles County: 1 male 80′s

• Cook County: 1 male 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 3 males 90′s

• DeKalb County: 1 female 60′s

• DuPage County: 2 females 80′s

• Ford County: 1 female 80′s

• Franklin County: 1 female 100+

• Jefferson County: 1 male 70′s

• Jersey County: 1 female 90′s

• Jo Daviess County: 1 female 90′s

• Kane County: 1 male 80′s

• Knox County: 2 females 80′s, 1 male 80′s

• Logan County: 2 male 80′s

• Madison County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s

• Marion County: 1 male 80′s

• Marshall County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s

• Peoria County: 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

• Randolph County: 1 male 80′s

• Rock Island County: 2 males 60′s

• Sangamon County: 1 male 50′s, 2 males 70s

• St. Clair County: 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90s

• Vermilion County: 1 male 80′s

• Will County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 70′[s, 1 male 70′s, 2 female 90′s

• Winnebago County: 1 female 40′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

• Woodford County: 1 female 60′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 327,605 cases, including 9,074 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 7 – October 13 is 4.6 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 52,669 specimens for a total of 6,463,923. As of Tuesday night, 1,974 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 390 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

