Hononegah girls' swimming stays unbeaten with dual win against Guilford

By Joe Olmo
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two of the best teams in the NIC-10 do battle in the pool at Boylan. Hononegah and Guilford entered the swimming complex each undefeated in conference dual meets. The Indians stayed perfect by beating the Vikings 106-101.

The victory guaranteed Hononegah (7-0) at least a share of the conference crown. The Indians have never won the NIC-10 in girls swimming. They can win it outright on Wednesday when they take on Boylan for the final dual meet of the season.

A loss to the Titans, and it opens the door for both Guilford and Auburn to get a piece of the conference title. The Vikings (6-1) and Knights (6-1) will dual in the pool on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Individual Event Results

  1. 50-Yard Backstroke: Gracie Colvin (Hononegah) - 34.07
  2. 200-Yard Freestyle: Elena Kitzman (Hononegah) - 2:07.02
  3. 200-Yard IM: Ella Gasparini (Guilford) - 2:19.61
  4. 50-Yard Freestyle: Mikayla Durkin (Guilford) - 25.28
  5. 50-Yard Breastroke: Ella Gasparini (Guilford) - 32.76
  6. 100-Yard Butterfly: Elena Kitzman (Hononegah) - 1:03.08
  7. 100-Yard Freestyle: Mikayla Durkin (Guilford) - 55.20
  8. 500-Yard Freestyle: Katie Jensen (Guilford) - 5:50.81
  9. 100-Yard IM: Ella Gasparini (Guilford) - 1:03.52
  10. 100-Yard Backstroke: Gracie Colvin (Hononegah) - 1:01.66
  11. 100-Yard Breaststroke: Ella Gasparini (Guilford) - 1:13.55
  12. 50-Yard Butterfly: Elena Kitzman (Hononegah) - 27.69
  13. 1-Meter Diving: Marissa Enke (Guilford) - 178.75

