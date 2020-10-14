Harlem Board elects to continue in person learning after Thanksgiving

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There will be no remote learning for the holidays for Harlem School District students. The Harlem School Board rejected a proposal to keep all students home from Thanksgiving break through the Martin Luther King holiday.

Harlem Schools Superintendent Julie Morris made the request after a look at the districtwide COVID-19 numbers. There have been 55 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff over the past 4 weeks. There have been 351 staff members and 157 students in quarantine over that same time, leading to an absence rate of 70 percent. Board members voted to stay the course but continue to monitor the numbers with the possibility of changing to remote learning at a future date.

