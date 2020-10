ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wind Advisories begin at noon continuing until 7 PM. South winds 20 - 30 MPH with gusts 45 - 50 MPH. Rather cloudy skies today with a high in the middle 70′s. Mid 50′s tomorrow and through the weekend with frost chances both Friday and Saturday morning. The cooler temperatures stay in place through next week.

