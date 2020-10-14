Advertisement

Emergency crews sent to scene of Loves Park apartment fire

This story will be updated as new information comes in.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Several emergency crews have been sent to a reported apartment fire in Loves Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews are arriving on scene to an apartment building at 6011 John Ct. It is unknown if there are any injuries or occupants inside the building at the time.

