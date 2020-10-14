Advertisement

Ella, Eva Greenberg lead Boylan to first sectional title since 2016

Eva Greenberg tees off during the 1A Sectional at Rock River Golf and Pool on Tuesday. The freshman won medalist honors in a playoff.
Eva Greenberg tees off during the 1A Sectional at Rock River Golf and Pool on Tuesday. The freshman won medalist honors in a playoff.
By Joe Olmo
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCK FALLS Ill. (WIFR) - Younger sister Eva beat her older sister Ella one time all season long. That was the first meet of the year. On Tuesday, the freshman beat her sophomore sister by one stroke to earn medalist honors, as the Greenbergs led Boylan to its first girls' golf sectional championship since 2016.

Ella and Eva had to catch fire on the back nine for the Lady Titans to pull out the team title.

“This team does not give up,” said Boylan head coach Bobby Vansistine. “I think there were a few moments where I may have given up on the course. I know at one point, we were down eight shots, and it seemed there was no coming back and then they just turned it on.”

Either Ella or Eva needed to shoot under par on the final hole. Eva, not only put up a red number ahead of her older sister, she eagled the hole and vaulted herself into a tie for first with Macomb’s Lily Vardaman. A few minutes later, Ella birdied 18 to secure the team title by three strokes.

“We thought going in, regionals would be the last tournament, so our goal was to win regionals. Then they announced sectionals was going to happen, so we changed our goal and won sectionals. We still wish they would have a state tournament, but that’s not going to happen. So, we’re so happy with this win.”

Eva still had something to play for about a half-hour later. Greenberg and Vardaman went back to Hole 1 for a medalist playoff. The freshman parred the hole, Vardaman bogeyed it, and Greenberg helped sweep the tournament awards for Boylan.

Boylan will have a chance at state next year. The Lady Titans lose just one senior to graduation of the six golfers that make up their sectional championship team.

Team Leaderboard

  1. Boylan - 344
  2. Macomb - 347
  3. Notre Dame (Peoria) - 347
  4. Rock Falls - 349
  5. Dixon - 353
  6. Winnebago - 355
  7. Kewanee - 382
  8. Rockridge - 397

Individual Leaderboard

  1. Eva Greenberg (Boylan) - 75* (medalist)
  2. Lily Vardaman (Macomb) - 75
  3. Megan Thiravong (Rochelle) - 76
  4. Ella Greenberg (Boylan) - 77
  5. Megan Fiorini (Rock Falls) - 78
  6. Laine Torrance (Macomb) - 79
  7. Elaine Grant (Illinois Valley Central) - 79
  8. Emily Kneller (Rockford Christian) - 81
  9. Olivia Rick (Dixon) - 81
  10. Emma Geers (Notre Dame) - 81

*=won on the first hole of playoff

