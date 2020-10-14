Elgin man dead after driving vehicle into Rockford YMCA building

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 33-year-old man from Elgin died after driving a vehicle into the YMCA building on Oct. 6.

On Oct. 13, Winnebago County Coroner William Hintz was notified of a death at SwedishAmerican Hospital at 5:11 p.m.

The man was the driver of a vehicle that collided with the YMCA building at 200 Y Blvd Rockford back on Oct. 6, according to hospital staff, per Hintz.

The 33-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he then died. His name is being withheld pending notification of all next of kin.

The death is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department. Toxicology tests will be available in approximately three weeks.

