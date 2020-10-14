Cooler temperatures moving in and windy times will continue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Talk about windy! Winds cranked up this afternoon with peak gusts well above 40 miles per hour at times. A cold front is knocking on our doorsteps right now and then much cooler conditions will follow.

The warm winds definitely packed a punch today. 44 peak gust in Rockford today (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Windy conditions will continue for Wednesday evening and then will settle down overnight as lows drop into the 40s with mostly cloudy skies. As daybreak comes Thursday, this is when winds will pick up. Instead of coming out of the south giving us the ‘warm’ winds, northwest winds right from Canada will give the region a cooler day. Highs will be limited to the middle 50s under a mostly sunny skies.

Decreasing clouds and northwest winds will be the name of the game for Thursday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The wind machine is alive and well this time of year thanks to big temperature differences over shorter distances. Over the next few days, expect winds to gust at times 20-30 miles per hour at times. This will come as temperatures Friday will in the mid-to-upper 50s and will get a tad warmer to near 60 degrees Saturday.

The second cold front we are eying will move through Saturday as well and this is when winds will once again pick up. Look for wind gusts on Saturday to once again approach 30 miles per hour at times.

We’ll remain dry for the next few days with a small rain chance in play on Saturday and Sunday. Beginning Sunday, temperatures will be in the lower 50s and some spots may not even hit 50 degrees at the beginning of next week.

It’s later this week with the first cold front and next week early when frost can be expected. The City of Rockford hasn’t had its first official freeze yet but our low temperatures Thursday and Friday nights along with Sunday and Monday nights will get into the lower 30s. The normal first freeze for Rockford is October 8.

The overall pattern continues to look really unsettled next week with several pieces of energy moving through the Midwest.

