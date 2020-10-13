Advertisement

Wisconsin reports record number of COVID-19 deaths

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly three dozen people in Wisconsin died from complications related to COVID-19, making it the deadliest day in state history.

The Dept. of Health Services latest daily tracker showed 34 more deaths were reported in the past day. That surpassed the previous high of 27 that was set at the end of last month. In fact, there have been only ten days that saw half of that number.

DHS now reports 1,508 deaths in the state have been linked to coronavirus.

The record-setting number of deaths was very nearly matched by a record high for new cases as well.

DHS reported 3,279 new cases Tuesday, which was only 72 cases fewer than last Thursday’s record. The addition of more than 3,000 new cases also pushed the total number of active cases past the 30,000 point. Currently, nearly 20 percent of the 155,471 cases reported since March remains active.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases continued its steep upward climb, reaching 2,727 cases per day, which is almost 400 more than this time last week.

Hospitalizations jumped as well, with 147 more COVID-19 patients being admitted around the state.

